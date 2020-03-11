Cincinnati to build the biggest municipal solar farm in the U.S.
Cincinnati is a few months away from having the biggest municipal solar farm in the U.S. The city’s major was inspired to pursue the project following the United States withdrawal from the Paris accords. With a $2.5 million grant, Cincinnati turned a former soybean farm into a vast solar farm the size of 750 football fields. The plan is to have solar deliver 100 megawatts of energy, which would offset approximately one quarter of the city’s total utility usage. Groundbreaking is scheduled for later this year and by next year, Cincinnati will have the largest city-established solar farm in America.
