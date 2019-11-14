‘Christmas Vacation’ Fans Can Now Own A Ceramic Replica Of The Griswold House

If I woke up tomorrow with my head sewn to the carpet, I wouldn’t be as shocked as I am to find out you can buy a Christmas Vacation village on Amazon. The village has all of the famous scenes created in ceramic. National Lampoon’s Vacation movies gave us characters like Cousin Eddie, Todd and Margot, Aunts Bethany and Edna, and of course, all of the Griswolds. Christmas Vacation stands out due to the chaos of the holidays and spending time with family. Just in time for the holidays, Amazon and Department 56 are giving us a piece of the movie to display in your own home.

The “Griswold Holiday House” is hand-painted with a wreath-covered front door, snowy roof, and there’s even a setting so the little lights actually twinkle. The house wouldn’t be complete without Cousin Eddie’s RV. This piece also lights up.

If you get the RV, you must get Cousin Eddie himself . Plus, they have all kinds of famous scenes you can add… including a Clark Griswold figurine trying to get the Christmas lights to work, a “Freezing Our Baguettes Off” piece that shows the entire family gathering to watch Clark turn on the lights, a Clark and Rusty set trying to get the knots out of the lights, Eddie holding a moose mug, and many others, including the infamous Griswold family truckster and oversized Christmas tree.

With this collection you will be the hit of all of your gatherings.