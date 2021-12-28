Whether you take your tree down right away or leave it up until the 12th Day of Christmas, eventually you’ll need to take care of it. First, make sure you’ve removed all of the lights, ornaments and other decorations. If you have a yard debris bin, you can place it in there. The lid does need to close, so you may need to cut it in half. Click on the link below to see specific information for your city or county. There are scout troops and other non-profits that have drop off locations and some will even pick up. You can use Metro’s Find a Recycler tool to find a place near you or call Metro’s Recycling Information Center.
Christmas tree recycling
Metro’s Find a Recycler
Metro Recycling Information Hotline 503-234-3000