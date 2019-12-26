Christmas is over, now what do you do with your tree?
If you’re like my husband, you’re ready to take your Christmas tree down today. Regardless of when the tree comes down, here are a few things to keep in mind. Since most trees are getting turned into wood chips or compost, remove all nonorganic materials. Lights, tinsel, wire, ornaments and other items need to come off. Next, if you want to recycle it at home, make sure you know how to prep it. Some municipalities will have you cut it down in order to be picked up and some cities don’t accept flocked trees. There are a number of groups that have drop off locations or will even pick up your tree for a fee. Call Metro’s Recycling Information Hotline for a location near you.
How to recycle a tree in the Greater Portland Metro region
Metro’s Recycling Information Hotline: 503-234-3000