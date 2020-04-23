Chris Martin, Dermot Kennedy, Bastille And More, Cover “Times Like These”
The all-star version of “Times Like These” by Foo Fighters produced by the BBC is out.
Joining Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins as part of the Live Lounge All-Stars in remaking the song are 23 artists from around the world, including 5 Seconds of Summer, Bastille, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Dermot Kennedy, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Hailee Steinfeld, Rag’n’Bone Man, Rita Ora, Royal Blood, Sam Fender, Sean Paul, Yungblud and Zara Larsson.
Proceeds from sales of the song in the U.K. will go to BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief, while international proceeds will go to the WHO’s COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund.