Chris Cornell’s Widow, Vicky, Reacts to Grammy
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Chris Cornell‘s widow has praised the artwork Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament and others did for her late husband’s self-titled 2018 double album, which won a Grammy for Best Recording Package on Sunday.
Vicky Cornell wrote in a statement that she is grateful to Ament “and everyone who helped create such a beautiful work of art from beginning to end, in loving memory and in tribute to Chris – he would be so proud.”
Ament has been doing various types of artwork, including posters and photography, for years. His brother Barry, who was also named in the Grammy win, is credited on Pearl Jam‘s Vitalogy, No Code and Yield for laying out the covers. (NME)