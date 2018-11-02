Chris Cornell’s widow accuses late musician’s doctor of malpractice in lawsuit

Chris Cornell‘s widow Vicky Cornell is suing her late husband’s doctor for malpractice.

The lawsuit alleges that Dr. Robert Koblin prescribed the late Soundgarden frontman copious amounts of the anti-anxiety drug lorazepam, brand name Ativan, despite allegedly knowing that Chris was an “addiction-prone individual.” Koblin is also accused of never warning Cornell about the side effects of using the drug long-term, side effects that include thoughts of suicide.

Additionally, Koblin allegedly allowed other, non-physician staff to write hundreds of lorazepam prescriptions for Cornell without proper reasoning or monitoring.

Cornell died early in the morning on May 18, 2017 after playing a Soundgarden show in Detroit the previous night. His death was ruled a suicide. A toxicology report found that he had several drugs in his system, including Ativan, but ruled that they “did not contribute to the cause of death.” Vicky Cornell has maintained that Chris was in an altered state of mind at the time of his death due to a relapse.

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages for Vicky and her two children with Chris, Toni and Christopher. He also had another daughter, Lilly, from a previous marriage.

