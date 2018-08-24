Chris Cornell statue unveiling moved to October

The unveiling of the Chris Cornell statue at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture has been moved to a new date. The ceremony, originally scheduled for next Wednesday, August 29, will now take place on Sunday, October 7.

According to the museum, the date was changed “due to the awesome overwhelming response from our community.”

The life-size statue, commissioned by Cornell’s widow, Vicky, will depict the late Soundgarden frontman in bronze and wearing his signature boots, dog tag, layers and long hair.

Following the statue unveiling, the museum will host a screening of Soundgarden’s 2013 Live from the Artists Den performance, which was filmed at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

For more info, visit MoPOP.org/ChrisCornell.

