Choose plant-based dish detergent for your gut
There’s a lot of talk about the healthy bacteria in our guts and what we can eat to have a healthy gastrointestinal tract. But do you give much thought to your dish detergent? Studies have shown that traces of detergent are left over after washing and can enter your body each time you eat. Many dish detergents contain harsh chemicals designed to break down heavy grease and oil, and these chemicals enter your body. Choose a plant-based product with no synthetic fragrance. If you want fragrance, make sure it comes from essential oils.
