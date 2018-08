Chipotle is testing out a new quesadilla that will get bacon lovers drooling. The fast-mex chain is testing a new BLT Quesadilla.

Testing bacon on menu items proved to be a big hit at the test kitchens in N.Y. and now the menu addition will make its way out west.

Chipotle is also testing out DIY Nachos, $2 tacos and later hours at various locations across the country. Are you down for the new quesadilla?