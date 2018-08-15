China to impose tariffs on recyclables

Less than a year after China enacted purity standards for accepting recycled paper and plastic, the country just announced new tariffs on imported scrap materials. The new tariffs are in retaliation for tariffs on China unilaterally imposed by President Trump. The tariffs apply to scrap plastics, paper, aluminum, ferrous metals and non ferrous metals and are expected to go into effect August 23rd. Scrap recyclables exported to China are a big business in the United States. In the first half of the year, total scrap exports from the U.S. to China were valued at $2.2 billion, and that’s with the previous restrictions. Unlike the purity standards set by China at the beginning of the year, these tariffs apply only to the United States.

China retaliates against Trump by slapping tariffs on recyclables