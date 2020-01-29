China to ban single-use plastics
China just announced a single-use plastics ban across the country. The proposal aims to reduce plastic waste, promote recycling and slow down garbage going to the landfill. Disposable plastic tableware, cotton swabs, products with microbeads, plastic bags and straws are all on the chopping block for phase-out. by 2025, all single-use plastics across the country will be banned. They plan to phase in biodegradable and alternative products, which have their own issues, but it’s a start. The ban comes after China announced it’s mega-dump is full 25 years ahead of schedule. By the way, the United States produces more waste per person than China.
