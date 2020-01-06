Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band: Headlining BottleRock Fest
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band and Stevie Nicks will headline this year’s BottleRock Festival.
The Napa Valley, California music and wine festival is set for Memorial Day weekend at the Napa Valley Expo. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10 a.m. PT.
Other acts on the bill include Of Monsters and Men, Maggie Rogers, The Avett Brothers, Caamp, Meg Myers, Local Natives, Milky Chance, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Jimmy Eat World, Foals, Absofacto, Amos Lee, Matt Nathanson, Empire of the Sun, Blondie, Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew, Smith and Thell and Atlas Genius.