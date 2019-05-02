Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dies at 74

The actor best known for playing Chewbacca in the Star Wars films, Peter Mayhew, as died at the age of 74.

His family says he passed away at his home in Texas on Tuesday, April 30th, with his family by his side. The statement from his family does not state the cause of his death.

Mayhew played Wookiee Chewbacca in the original trilogy beginning in 1977, and then recently in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, before passing the role on to Joonas Suatamo.

“He put his heart and soul into the role of Chewbacca and it showed in every frame,” his family said.

He is survived by his wife Angie and three children.