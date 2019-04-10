Check Out The New Trailer To ‘The Lion King’ In 100 days, the king arrives. It is beautiful and amazing how similar to the cartoon version. 100 days2019corey foleymitch elliottnalapumbascarsimbathe lion kingtimontrailerWalt Disney SHARE RELATED CONTENT Corey’s Diary 4/10/19: It Was A Punch To The Gut Corey’s Diary 4/9/19: Everything Must Change By Next Week Corey’s Diary 4/8/19: The Secret Is Out Best SNL Skit Ever…GOT Prequels, Sequels & Spin Offs Vans Unveils New David Bowie Collection Corey’s Diary 4/5/19: Mitch Made Me Do It