Check out Led Zeppelin playlists curated by Jack White and Royal Blood

Led Zeppelin is launching a new playlist generator program, and the rock legends have recruited Jack White and Royal Blood to try it out.

White’s playlist begins with the Physical Graffiti track “The Rover,” and includes cuts such as “The Lemon Song,” “Moby Dick” and “Since I’ve Been Loving You.”

Royal Blood, meanwhile, kicks things off with a live version of “I Can’t Quit You Baby” before segueing into Zeppelin classics like “Dazed and Confused,” “Immigrant Song” and “When the Levee Breaks.”

“They are an immovable force in music,” White says of the mighty Zep. “I don’t trust anyone who doesn’t like them.”

“Led Zeppelin’s magic has always been about the chemistry that existed between the four members,” adds Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr. “Nearly 50 years on…the quality of the songs, the guts and the swag on these recordings, is untouched.”

To check out White and Royal Blood’s playlists, and to create your own, visit LZ50.LedZeppelin.com/Playlister.

