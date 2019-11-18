‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot Flops at the Box Office
Charlie’s Angels flopped at the box office this weekend. The movie cost $48 million to make and only brought in $8.6 million domestically and $19.3 million internationally. Add in the marketing budget and the movie needs to actually make double what it cost to make to break even. Movie director and star Elizabeth Banks, who plays Bosley, is pushing back against the argument that the movie didn’t do well because people are tired of reboots. She said, you’ve made 37 Spider-Man movies and you’re not complaining. I think women are allowed to have one or two action franchises every 17 years.
The Christian Bale and Matt Damon race flick Ford vs. Ferrari opened and sped to the top of the box office with about $31 million dollars in ticket sales. Coming in far below the top film of the week, Midway, the World War II film, fell to second place with $8.75 million. The Charlie’s Angels reboot was take the third. Playing With Fire was fourth this week, earning $8.55 million. The Emilia Clarke romantic comedy Last Christmas ended up in fifth place with about $6.7 million dollars in ticket sales.
Weekend Box Office (in estimated millions):
- Ford vs. Ferrari — $31 million
- Midway — $8.75 million
- Charlie’s Angels — $8.6
- Playing With Fire — $8.55
- Last Christmas — $6.7
- Doctor Sleep — $6.2
- The Good Liar — $5.7
- Joker — $5.6
- Maleficient: Mistress of Evil — $5.2
- Harriet — $4.8