Chad Smith, Ben Thatcher & more featured in “The Art of Drumming” documentary series

Credit: Steve Keros

Red Hot Chili PeppersChad Smith and Royal Blood‘s Ben Thatcher are among the 30 drummers featured in The Art of Drumming, a four-part documentary series airing on the British TV network Sky Arts.

The series aims to “celebrate the unsung heroes of rock.” Other drummers participating in the project include Black Sabbath‘s Bill Ward, Deep Purple‘s Ian Paice and Blondie‘s Clem Burke.

There’s no word on whether The Art of Drumming will be coming to the U.S., but if you have access to Sky Arts, you can watch the premiere episode September 14.

