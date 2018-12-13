Last month a national conservation group sued the Trump Administration in a Portland federal court for failing to address ocean acidification in Oregon’s coastal waters. The lawsuit came a few days after the White House released a huge climate impact report, the results of the report were downplayed by President Trump who said he didn’t believe the predictions in the climate report. Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity filed their lawsuit alleging that the EPA violates the Clean Air Act by ignoring climate change’s effect on Oregon waters. Ocean acidification is already harming Oregon’s oysters and plankton that whales and salmon depend on.

Center for Biological Diversity sues EPA