Celebration Day: Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant turns 70 today

Mads Perch
We’re sending out a whole lotta love to Robert Plant, who celebrates his 70th birthday today. While the founding Led Zeppelin frontman Plant hasn’t performed live with his old band mates since their memorable London reunion concert in December 2007, the singer remains a very active touring and recording artist.

Plant released his latest solo album, Carry Fire, in October 2017 and has been busy promoting the record by touring with his current backing band, The Sensational Space Shifters.

Plant first and foremost will always be known for his contributions to Led Zeppelin, the band that helped define hard rock and heavy metal. His banshee wail and seductive stage moves have inspired and influenced countless other singers, from Whitesnake‘s David Coverdale to Josh Kiszka of the up-and-coming hard-rockers Greta Van Fleet.  The music he made with the band continues to be the soundtrack to fans’ lives worldwide.

After Led Zeppelin’s 1980 breakup following the death of drummer John Bonham, Plant launched a successful solo career, and also released a pair of collaborative albums with Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page during the 1990s.

Among the highlights of Plant’s post-Led Zeppelin career, though, was his 2007 duets album with bluegrass star Alison Krauss, Raising Sand, which won an impressive five Grammy Awards.

Plant will launch a new U.S. trek with The Sensational Space Shifters next month. The tour gets underway with a September 9 headlining performance at the 2018 LouFest in St. Louis and is mapped out through an October 1 show in Austin, Texas.

Robert also is expected to take part in Led Zeppelin’s 50th anniversary celebrations this fall, but don’t hold get your hopes up for another reunion performance — Plant’s been adamant about not playing again with his old band mates.

