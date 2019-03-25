“Candy Crush,” “Mortal Kombat” & “Centipede” Video Game Hall of Fame Nominees

After fielding thousands of nominations from more than 100 countries, the World Video Game Hall of Fame, housed in Rochester, New York, narrowed its potential list of 2019 inductees down to 12 on Thursday. (Fans have until March 28 to vote for their favorites online; the chosen few will be inducted on May 2.) And the nominees are:

Centipede Mortal Kombat Microsoft Windows Solitaire Super Mario Kart NBA 2K Candy Crush Colossal Cave Adventure Dance Dance Revolution Half-Life Myst Sid Meier’s Civilization Super Smash Bros. Melee

You can VOTE HERE.