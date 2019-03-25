“Candy Crush,” “Mortal Kombat” & “Centipede” Video Game Hall of Fame Nominees

After fielding thousands of nominations from more than 100 countries, the World Video Game Hall of Fame, housed in Rochester, New York, narrowed its potential list of 2019 inductees down to 12 on Thursday. (Fans have until March 28 to vote for their favorites online; the chosen few will be inducted on May 2.) And the nominees are:

  1. Centipede
  2. Mortal Kombat
  3. Microsoft Windows Solitaire
  4. Super Mario Kart
  5. NBA 2K
  6. Candy Crush
  7. Colossal Cave Adventure
  8. Dance Dance Revolution
  9. Half-Life
  10. Myst
  11. Sid Meier’s Civilization
  12. Super Smash Bros. Melee
    You can VOTE HERE.
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Apple Event Delivers Star Power & Emotion It’s Happening: Bill & Ted 3 What’s Coming and Going on Netflix in April 2019 Apple Launching New iPads The New Toy Story 4 Trailer is Here Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame Official Trailer