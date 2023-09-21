101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Canadian Firefighters Save ‘Lucky’ Pup from Rooftop Peril!

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company   “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

 

1.  Bystanders in Georgia helped cops lift a car off a 19-year-old kid who crashed while running from police, and it’s all on video.  He’s facing charges for speeding, reckless driving, and fleeing police.  But he’s really just lucky to be alive.

 

2.  We see plenty of cat-stuck-in-a-tree stories.  But firefighters in Canada had to rescue a dog from a roof the other day.  His name is Lucky.  He squeezed through an open window on the top floor, and couldn’t get back inside.  They raised a ladder up with a basket attached to it, and he jumped right in.

 

3.  And speaking of dogs:  An animal charity called Draw for Paws recently launched a new program called “Grandpaws” . . . P-A-W-S . . . to help older pets get adopted from shelters.  They’re having people in retirement homes paint pictures of them, and posting them online.

