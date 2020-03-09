Canada’s popular Flashfood app is now a pilot program in the U.S.
The Flashfood app debuted in Canada a few years ago allowing customers to get steep discounts on soon-to-expire foods, diverting them from the landfill. It’s now spread throughout Canada and has been introduced in a few midwest states as a pilot. With the Flashfood app, retailers can list anything that’s up to two weeks away from expiring, users pay for the food using the app, then pick it up at the store. The app has300,00 active users and has helped stores sell 75% of the products it puts in the app. If the pilot goes well, it’ll expand across the country.
