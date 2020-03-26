Canada looking to designate plastics as toxic substances
The Canadian Government has announced that they intend to designate plastics as toxic substances, that’s a move that industry stakeholders say is detrimental to the industry’s brand. By listing plastics as toxic, the government will have the authority to regulate and limit certain products. The strategy is expected to include standards to ensure some products have a certain percentage of recycled content, as well as require manufacturers and companies that sell some items be responsible for having their products recycled.
