Can You Tell Someone’s Age By The Way They “Pretend” To Talk On The Phone?
If you want to know how old a person really is just ask them how they would gesture that they’re on the phone. Chances are, if you’re a child from the ’70s, 80s or 90’s you probably hold your hand up to your phone in a phone receiver like gesture, however, if you’re born after the 90’s you have a very different way of signaling you’re on the phone. If you ask someone born in the year 2000 or later they will hold their hand to their ear, fingers and thumb pressed solidly together. I suppose kids born after 2000 also have a problem with the phrase “hang up the phone”! Unfortunately they will never understand the satisfaction of slamming a phone receiver back in its cradle after a frustrating phone call!
-Mitch-