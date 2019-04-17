Can Not Wait To Hear This! Game Of Thrones Record!

OMG, this is exciting!

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, Mumford & Sons and The Lumineers will all contribute to For the Throne, a new album featuring music inspired by the hit HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones.

The 14-track collection will be released on April 26. Other artists featured on the album include X Ambassadors, The National, The Weeknd, SZA, Travis Scott and the late Lil Peep.

Game of Thrones has a history of musician cameos: Members of Mastodon, Coldplay, Of Monsters and Men and Bastille have appeared on the show.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO this Sunday, April 14.

