Call Him Lord Ed. Landlord Ed.
(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran turned the negative of Britain’s coronavirus lockdown into a positive for his pocketbook — by snapping up loads of properties on the cheap.
According to the Sun, the financially savvy star, who already owned dozens of homes and apartments around the U.K., shelled out about six million dollars to add several new places to his portfolio. As always, Ed paid cash for his purchases, so he won’t have any mortgage payments hanging over his head.
Public records show that Ed, who bought up several homes near his rural British estate, now owns more than 30 rental properties in London Alone. The total value? Nearly 100 million bucks.