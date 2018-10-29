CAKE drops “Sinking Ship,” first new song in seven years

CAKE is back with new music for the first time in seven years.

The “Short Skirt/Long Jacket” rockers have dropped a new single called “Sinking Ship,” the first since their 2011 album, Showroom of Compassion. You can download it now via digital outlets, and proceeds will be donated to Doctors Without Borders.

“‘Sinking Ship’ is quite pessimistic but somehow does not seem hyperbolic right now,” says frontman John McCrea.

“CAKE is proud to be able to help out in securing real leadership for the United States,” he continues. “It is a critical time for the world, and it is more important than ever to find leaders capable of putting country above self-interest. Real greatness comes from community, cooperation and ethical leadership.”

CAKE plans to release a series of new singles before dropping a new full-length album.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.