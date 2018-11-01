CAKE at the Jingle Bell Jam

If you haven’t seen Cake in concert, here’s your chance. They’re headlining this year’s Jingle Bell Jam on December 14th, as KINK celebrates 50 years.

Tickets, by the way, can be purchased here. When they go on sale tomorrow at 10am.

I’ve had the chance to see them a few times, in fact, back in 2002, during the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, I got to introduce the band when they performed for the athletes inside the Olympic Village following the closing ceremony.

And by that, I mean I said “Hey, CAKE will take the stage in about 10 minutes,” over the PA.

It’s going to be a good show. You should come. And remember, you can get your tickets here.