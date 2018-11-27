Cage the Elephant’s next album is “done,” “mixed” and “mastered”

It looks like Cage the Elephant is about to set free some new music.

On Monday, the band tweeted that their next album is “done,” “mixed” and “mastered.”

The new album will be the follow-up to 2015’s Tell Me I’m Pretty, which features the singles “Mess Around,” “Trouble” and “Cold Cold Cold.” Cage’s most recent release is 2017’s Unpeeled, a live album recorded during their Live & Unpeeled acoustic tour earlier that year.

In addition to the forthcoming new tunes, Cage the Elephant has also started to line up tour dates for 2019, including a headlining set at the Shaky Knees festival, held May 3-5 in Atlanta.

