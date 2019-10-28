Cage the Elephant’s Matt Shultz, Perry Farrell & more playing Johnny Cash tribute show

Cage the Elephant frontman Matt Shultz and Jane’s Addiction‘s Perry Farrell will perform at Cash Fest, a Johnny Cash tribute show taking place November 10 at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville.
The lineup also includes Judah & the Lion, Elle King and Grace Potter, among others.
For ticket info, visit WMARocks.com.
Cash Fest is being held in conjunction with the new documentary The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, which premieres November 11 on YouTube.
