Cage the Elephant’s Matt Shultz, Perry Farrell & more playing Johnny Cash tribute show

Cage the Elephant frontman Matt Shultz and Jane’s Addiction‘s Perry Farrell will perform at Cash Fest, a Johnny Cash tribute show taking place November 10 at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville.

The lineup also includes Judah & the Lion, Elle King and Grace Potter, among others.

For ticket info, visit WMARocks.com.

Cash Fest is being held in conjunction with the new documentary The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, which premieres November 11 on YouTube.

