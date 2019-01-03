Cage the Elephant releasing new music this month

Credit: Ira Chernova

It looks as though 2019 will begin with new music from Cage the Elephant.

The “Mess Around” rockers are hinting that they’ll be dropping a new track in the coming weeks. In a tweet posted Tuesday, the band wrote, “New song this month?”

When it does arrive, the new song will be the first preview of Cage’s next album, the follow-up to 2015’s Tell Me I’m Pretty. In November, the band revealed that the currently untitled record, their fifth studio effort, is “done,” “mixed” and “mastered.”

Cage the Elephant’s most recent release is 2017’s Unpeeled, a live album recorded during their Live & Unpeeled acoustic tour earlier that year.

In addition to the forthcoming new tunes, Cage the Elephant has also started to line up tour dates for 2019, including a headlining set at the Shaky Knees festival, held May 3-5 in Atlanta.

