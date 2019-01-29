Cage the Elephant dropping new song “Ready to Let Go” Thursday

The world will have new Cage the Elephant music before the week is over.

The Kentucky rockers are dropping a song called “Ready to Let Go” this Thursday, January 31. It’ll be the first preview of the band’s upcoming fifth studio album, the follow-up to 2015’s Tell Me I’m Pretty.

In November, Cage revealed that the currently untitled record is “done,” “mixed” and “mastered.” On New Year’s Day, they teased that a new song would arrive “this month.”

Since the song will be released on the 31st, Cage is technically keeping its promise, despite making everyone wait the entire month.

Cage the Elephant will also return to the road this year, starting with a headlining set at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees festival in May.

