Cage the Elephant announces new album, “Social Cues”; listen to lead single “Ready to Let Go” now

Cage the Elephant‘s next album officially has a title and release date.

The band’s fifth studio effort, the follow-up to 2015’s Tell Me I’m Pretty, is called Social Cues, and is due out April 19. You can download the album’s lead single, “Ready to Let Go,” now via digital outlets.

“Ready to Let Go” is also accompanied by a video, directed by frontman Matt Shultz. The creepy, cult-y clip is streaming now on YouTube.

Social Cues boasts a total of 13 new tracks, including a collaboration with Beck titled “Night Running.” There’s also a song called “Dance Dance,” which we can only hope is a Fall Out Boy cover.

You can catch Cage the Elephant live headlining this year’s Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta on May 4. The band plans to announce more tour dates for this year in support of Social Cues “soon.”

Here’s the Social Cues track list:

“Broken Boy”

“Social Cues”

“Black Madonna”

“Night Running” with Beck

“Skin and Bones”

“Ready to Let Go”

“House of Glass”

“Love’s the Only Way”

“The War Is Over”

“Dance Dance”

“What I’m Becoming”

“Tokyo Smoke”

“Goodbye”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.