101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Cafe Has Sliding Price Scale Based On How Polite You Are (And More Good News!)

Share
Cafe Has Sliding Price Scale Based On How Polite You Are (And More Good News!)

 

Be sure to click on the words and phrases that are bold and underlined to see pictures and videos from each story!

1.  A 20-year-old from New Zealand didn’t have anyone to jam with during the covid lockdowns.  So he taught his dad to play bass, and his mom to play drums.

Now they’ve got a band called Mommas Boy, and recently put out their first album called “Who Would Have Thought”.  (They’ve also got a TikTok where they play covers, like “Bad Moon Rising” by CCR.)

 

2.  A café in England has a new sliding price scale based on how polite you are.  If you say “hello” AND “please” when you order, you pay around $2 for a chai tea.  If you say “please” but NOT “hello,” it costs a little more.  And if you just walk up and say “chai tea,” you pay around $5.50 for the same drink.

 

3.  Doctors in Italy just did a nine-hour procedure to remove a guy’s brain tumor, and had him play the saxophone during the surgery.  It was to help make sure they snipped the right spots.  They say it was a success.  (Here’s the video.)

 

4.  The world’s oldest doctor is a 100-year-old from Ohio named Dr. Howard Tucker, who has no plans to retire.  He even posts health tips on TikTok now.  (He recently talked about the top three health-related things to never do.)

-Mitch-

#Trending

1

Was last year's extreme heatwave a fluke? A new study suggests it might've been
2

ICYMI Modern English bring "I Melt With You" back to life on Fallon
3

ICYMI - Marcus Mumford on Corden was excellent!
4

ICYMI - Phoenix NAILED IT on Kimmel
5

Electro Dance Pop from New Body Electric / KINKs Vortex PDX Song of the Week

Recently Played

Missing PieceVance Joy
8:56pm
Wonderwall (remaster)Oasis
8:52pm
EnemyImagine Dragons
8:49pm
Modern LoveDavid Bowie
8:44pm
The ChainFleetwood Mac
8:40pm
View Full Playlist