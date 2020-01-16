CA wins court battle to enforce new minimum light bulb efficiency standards
Earlier this month a federal judge ruled that California can now begin enforcing new minimum standards for light bulb efficiency. The ruling puts the state at odds with the Trump Administration which recently moved to reverse the same standards on a national level. Light bulb efficiency standards were originally passed under President George W. Bush, then expanded under the Obama administration. In November 16 states sued the federal government over its reversal of the latest standards. According to the NRDC, the new standards will save California residents up to $2.4 billion on their annual utility bills.
