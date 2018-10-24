CA State Senate passes medical sharp take-back program

A view looking down into a real Medical Sharps waste management container. Used to reduce the risk of needle stick injuries to healthcare professionals. (macro,8MP camera)

Last month the California State Senate unanimously passed a bill that would establish a statewide take-back system for medical sharps and medications. If it’s signed into law, it will be the first in the nation to establish a comprehensive, producer-funded take-back program for home-generated drug and sharps waste. The safe disposal of medical sharps and medicines is an issue around the country and this bill is a big deal. It would require manufacturers of sharps and drugs to create, fund and participate in a statewide take-back system. In California alone, it’s estimated that 936 million sharps are used by consumers and about a third of those are thrown in the trash. When a state as large as California can make this happen, it makes it easier for other states to follow.

CA medical sharps take back program

