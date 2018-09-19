CA is set to ban animal testing for cosmetics

Just a few weeks ago the California state assembly voted unanimously to ban the sale of all cosmetics tested on animals. The new bill will take effect on January 1, 2020, assuming it gets the signature from Governor Jerry Brown. There are 37 countries that have banned animal testing already, but the United States hasn’t taken a stand on the issue. The hope is that the California legislation will spur other states to take similar actions. Lush Cosmetics is committed to ending animal testing and has teamed up with Humane Society International for their campaign #BeCrueltyFree to encourage people to contact their representatives to support anti-animal testing legislation.

California to ban animal testing for cosmetics