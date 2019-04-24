California legislators have another single-use plastic item that they’re targeting. They want to get rid of the small plastic bottles of soap and shampoo in hotels. A new bill in California would require that all hotels and lodging businesses replace small toiletry bottles with dispensers. The intent is to reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfills. Santa Cruz County adopted a similar law in 2018 and many hotel chains have already made the move to dispensers. In addition to preventing plastic waste, the move reduces costs for the hotels. Last year Marriott International announced a plan to use dispensers versus small bottles which will prevent 23,000 plastic bottles from going to the landfills each year.

CA eyes banning plastic hotel soap and shampoo bottles