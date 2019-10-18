CA bans the sale of chloypyrifos
Once again, California is leading the way. Starting next year, the state will ban the sale of the chloypyrifos. State environmental officials have linked the pesticide to brain damage and other health defects in children. Environmental advocates have worked for years to ban the harmful pesticide which is primarily used on alfalfa, almonds, citrus, cotton, grapes and walnuts. California environmental regulators have targeted the pesticide for years, designating it as a toxic air contaminant that poses health threats when inhaled or exposed to the skin.
