By 2025, 3,000 Portland businesses will compost

Starting in March 2020, businesses in the Portland Metro region that generate 1,000 pounds or more of food scraps per week must collect their food scraps separately. The Metro Council voted in favor of the ordinance which will roll out over five years. By 2025, almost 3,000 businesses, including schools, will be required to separate their food scraps. Food is the biggest component of what the Portland area throws away, it’s enough food to fill 5,000 long haul trucks a year and more than half of that food comes from businesses. Once the food goes in the landfill, it rots and generates methane, a contributor to climate change. Some businesses in the area have been voluntarily participating in Portland’s food scrap collection program, but that program has stalled out. Under the new ordinance, about 59,000 tons of food scraps will be collected per year when it’s fully implemented.

