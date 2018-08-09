Buying a new or used electric vehicle? You could qualify for a rebate
By Peggy LaPoint
|
Aug 9, 2018 @ 2:14 PM

Buying a new or used all-electric or plug-in hybrid  vehicle? Owners can receive rebates up to $5,000. The Oregon Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the financing source of the rebates, allowing DEQ to begin funding the rebates. The rebates were approved by the Oregon Legislature last year, but they were challenged by AAA and Oregon Truckers Association, arguing that the constitution limited the use of its revenue to highway projects. The money comes from a 5 percent tax on new car sales and was intended to raise over $12 million dollars a year, plenty for the over 4,000 annual rebates. There are a number of restrictions but over a dozen vehicles qualify for the rebates.

State rebates for electrified vehicles

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Divide your yard into micro-climates for efficient watering Divide yard into micro-climates to save water Free summer’s bounty Kids outlawed from playing in the street in small BC town Great Lakes filling up with plastic too California cuts greenhouse gas emissions earlier than target