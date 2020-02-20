Bumble bees are disappearing at rates consistent with mass extinction
Honeybees aren’t the only pollinators that are disappearing, bumble bees are disappearing in areas where temperatures are getting hotter. A new study out of the University of Ottawa concludes that bumble bees are disappearing at rates consistent with mass extinction. Bumble bees are the best pollinators we have in wild landscapes and the most effective pollinators for crops like tomatoes, squash and berries.
