Bryan Ferry and two other founding Roxy Music members to reunite for Rock Hall performance

Here’s some exciting news involving Roxy Music and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which takes place this Friday, March 29, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

While the band’s entire original lineup won’t be attending the event, singer Bryan Ferry will team up with two fellow founding members — guitarist Phil Manzanera and saxophonist Andy Mackay — to perform at the show.

The trio will be joined by several other musicians who have played with Ferry and Roxy Music over the years, including guitarist Chris Spedding, bassist Neil Jason and backing vocalist Fonzi Thornton.

According to a statement, founding synthesizer player Brian Eno and drummer Paul Thompson won’t be attending the Rock Hall ceremony “due to other commitments.”

The Roxy Music members who are being inducted are Ferry, Manzanera, Mackay, Eno, Thompson, violinist Eddie Jobson and bassist Graham Simpson. Simpson died in 2012. It’s not clear whether Jobson will be at the event.

As previously reported, Duran Duran‘s Simon Le Bon and John Taylor will be welcoming Roxy Music into the Rock Hall at the ceremony.

This year’s other inductees are Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, The Zombies, The Cure, Radiohead and Janet Jackson.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.