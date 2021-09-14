Bruce Springsteen is Going On Tour... Kind Of

While we wait for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to tour next year, an exhibit of his memorabilia will hit the road next month.
Bruce Springsteen Live!, curated by the Grammy Museum and the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University, opens on October 1st at the Grammy Museum Experience inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
The interactive exhibit features his Fender Telecaster/Esquire guitar from the cover of Born to Run, Human Touch, Wrecking Ball and Live 1975/85; one of Clarence Clemons’ signature saxophones; the Tunnel of Love ticket booth used onstage during the 1988 tour; stage clothing; and an interactive kiosk that allows you to view his handwritten set list and create your own.
Robert Santelli, the co-curator and founding executive director of the Grammy Museum, says, “Few performers embody the soul and excitement of live rock and roll like Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. This exhibit will undoubtedly get fans excited about seeing Springsteen again in concert, hopefully soon.”
Following its run in Newark, Bruce Springsteen Live! heads to the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles in the fall of 2022.