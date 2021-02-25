Bruce Springsteen is Back in the Drivers Seat
Now that Bruce Springsteen has been cleared of DWI and reckless driving charges, Jeep has reinstated on its YouTube page the commercial he shot for them, which aired earlier this month during Super Bowl 55.
A Jeep spokesperson says, “As we stated previously, we paused the commercial until the facts were established. Now, that the matter has been resolved, we are unpausing the film.”
Springsteen was arrested last November in New Jersey and was charged with DWI and reckless driving. But ironically, the story didn’t come to light until three days after the politically-leaning commercial aired.
He plead guilty to consuming alcohol on federal land, but there was not enough proof to convict him on the DWI and reckless driving charges.