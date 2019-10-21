Bruce Springsteen and David Byrne appearing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on Tonight and Tomorrow, respectively

Jimmy Kimmel recently announced that Bruce Springsteen and David Byrne would be guests on his late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, when the program will be airing from Jimmy’s childhood home of Brooklyn, New York. Now we know the specific days that The Boss and the ex-Talking Heads frontman will appear on the show.
Springsteen will be one of Kimmel’s guests on tonight’s episode, which also will feature a performance by Alicia Keys. Byrne will appear on the following night’s program and will by performing with the Brooklyn Youth Chorus. The other scheduled guests on Tuesday show are actor Benedict Cumberbatch and talk-show host Kelly Ripa.
Jimmy Kimmel Live!‘s latest Brooklyn week also will feature appearances by Senator Bernie Sanders and Bill Murray on Wednesday, Eddie Murphy on Thursday, and John Krasinski and The Sugarhill Gang on Friday.
The show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 p.m. CT.
