Bronze statue of Chris Cornell unveiled in Seattle

A statue of Chris Cornell was unveiled Sunday during a ceremony at the Museum of Pop Culture in the late Soundgarden frontman’s hometown of Seattle.

Cornell’s three children — Lily, Toni and Christopher — pulled down a curtain to reveal the bronze statue, which shows their father holding a guitar and raising one hand in the air. Video of the ceremony was posted to social media.

The ceremony was also attended by Cornell’s widow Vicky, as well as his Soundgarden band mates Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd.

A career-spanning Chris Cornell box set, featuring the new song “When Bad Does Good,” will be released November 16.

