Bronze statue of Chris Cornell unveiled in Seattle

ABC/Randy Holmes

A statue of Chris Cornell was unveiled Sunday during a ceremony at the Museum of Pop Culture in the late Soundgarden frontman’s hometown of Seattle.

Cornell’s three children — Lily, Toni and Christopher — pulled down a curtain to reveal the bronze statue, which shows their father holding a guitar and raising one hand in the air. Video of the ceremony was posted to social media.

The ceremony was also attended by Cornell’s widow Vicky, as well as his Soundgarden band mates Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd.

A career-spanning Chris Cornell box set, featuring the new song “When Bad Does Good,” will be released November 16.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Watch Will Ferrell cure Chris Martin’s fever for more cowbell at Los Angeles charity show Death Cab for Cutie plays “Transatlanticism” in full to celebrate 15th anniversary Green Day news: Billie Joe Armstrong defends A’s fan hit with beer; Tre Cool releases new EP with “Icelandic death metal” band Muse to headline MTV World Stage concert ahead of EMAs Nirvana reunites at Cal Jam, rocks “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and other classic songs Listen now: Elle King shakes her own spirit on new track, “Little Bit of Lovin’”