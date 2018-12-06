Broken Bells to release new single Friday

Broken Bells will ring once again this week.

The long-dormant duo, made up of The Shins frontman James Mercer and producer Brian “Danger Mouse” Burton, is releasing a new single called “Shelter” on Friday, December 7.

The track is the first Broken Bells release to follow the 2015 one-off single “It’s That Talk Again.” The band has released two albums: 2010’s Broken Bells and 2014’s After the Disco.

Mercer and The Shins released a new album called Heartworms in 2017. Burton, meanwhile, has been working with a variety of artists, including a new collaboration with Yeah Yeah Yeahs vocalist Karen O.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.