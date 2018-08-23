Broken Bells tease their return

ABC/Randy Holmes

It looks like Broken Bells will ring once again.

The project that teams The Shins frontman James Mercer with producer Danger Mouse is teasing a return. On Wednesday, the Broken Bells Twitter account shared two photos of the duo in the recording studio, each dated July 26. All of the account’s other tweets have been deleted.

Broken Bells have released two albums, the most recent of which is 2014’s After the Disco. Since then, Mercer and The Shins released a new album, 2017’s Heartworms.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

So long, Sedona: Houndmouth takes a different path on new album, “Golden Age” New contest offers Detroit getaway featuring dinner with Joe Walsh and VIP tickets to Eagles concert Chad Smith, Ben Thatcher & more featured in “The Art of Drumming” documentary series Alice in Chains to play Seattle show in “secret location” on Friday Watch Pearl Jam debut “Ten” outtake “Evil Little Goat” during second Chicago show Ringo Starr to be the guest on the 100th episode of AXS TV’s “The Big Interview”