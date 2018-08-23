Broken Bells tease their return

It looks like Broken Bells will ring once again.

The project that teams The Shins frontman James Mercer with producer Danger Mouse is teasing a return. On Wednesday, the Broken Bells Twitter account shared two photos of the duo in the recording studio, each dated July 26. All of the account’s other tweets have been deleted.

Broken Bells have released two albums, the most recent of which is 2014’s After the Disco. Since then, Mercer and The Shins released a new album, 2017’s Heartworms.

